Peoria Public Library to remain open under Region 2 resurgence mitigation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Library will remain open to the public under the new mitigations placed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The library said services at all five locations will not be impacted, and they will continue to follow the local and state guidelines.

“We will continue to monitor all changes, but, for now, things remain status quo for us,” Peoria Public Library Executive Director Randall Yelverton said Monday. “We have followed state and local guidelines from the start to make sure we are doing our utmost to protect our patrons and staff. We continue to do so.”

Curbside pickup is available all all location during normal business hours except from noon to 2 p.m. or after 6 p.m.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected