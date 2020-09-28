Peoria Public Library North, Lakeview branches to reopen

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After being closed for a week due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, Peoria Public Library’s North and Lakeview branches will reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 is still self-quarantining and all returning employees have been tested negative for the virus. Both locations underwent deep cleaning prior to their reopening date.

“We have followed state and local guidelines from the start to make sure we are doing our utmost to protect our patrons and staff,” said Executive Director Randall Yelverton. “We’ve consulted with the Peoria City/County Health Department and worked closely with one of their contact tracers, and now we feel confident that we can reopen both locations.”

Patrons of both branches will be able to retrieve any materials that were on hold either in person or through curbside pickup. At all five Peoria Public Library locations, curbside pickup is available anytime during normal hours of operation except noon — 2 p.m. or anytime after 6 p.m.

Visitors and staff will still be required to wear masks and maintain 6-foot minimum social distancing. Bookshelf browsing for brief increments of time is allowed and public computers are available, though study rooms and meeting spaces are still closed.

Programs, storytimes, book clubs, and all other extra activities will still be offered online until further notice. Library branch managers are encouraging patrons to use curbside pickup and their digital library.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected