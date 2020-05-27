Peoria Public School approves Quest renewal, applying for Rebuild Illinois Funds

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School Board has approved the renewal agreement for Quest Charter Academy during its school board meeting Tuesday.

The approved agreement will last for two years, Starting July 1, 2020, and going until June 30, 2022.

The Peoria Public School Board has had an agreement with Quest Academy since 2010, it was last renewed for five-years in 2015.

Peoria Superintendent Dr. Kherat said the process of coming to an agreement with Quest long and arduous.

“The process was long and sometimes arduous, but I say it was worth spending that much time and energy looking out for the interest of our students and families in Peoria,” Kherat said.

Some changes in the agreement include the school district covering 100% of the tuition of up to 600 students, and Quest will now run its own special education program.

The Peoria Public School Board also authorized district officials to submit a Fast-Track Public Infrastructure Program grant application

The grant money is meant to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and get Illinoisans back to work on public infrastructure projects. Applicants can apply for anywhere between $500,000 to $5,000,000.

If they receive the grant the school district is looking to possibly use the money for tennis courts or science labs at Manuel among other projects.

Money for the Fast-Track Public Infrastructure Program comes from the Rebuild Illinois Fund. $25,000,000 has been allocated from the fund for the Fast-Track Public Infrastructure Program.

You can watch the whole school board meeting below.

