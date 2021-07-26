Peoria Public School board approve COVID relief pay for staff

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — During the Peoria Public School (PPS) board’s agenda on Monday night, they passed a motion to give COVID relief pay to full-time employees in the district.

Board members decided to approve a one-time payment of $2,000 for staff members in the PPS system.

The pay is meant to “recognize employees working during the pandemic, dealing with the disruption to their lives, enduring occasional quarantine, managing disrupted work lives, work schedules, and boost employee morale,” according to the action item.

The money will not be factored into the base pay for full-time staff.