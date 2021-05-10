Peoria Public School Board approves modified calendar pilot program for Harrison Community Learning Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students at the Harrison Community Learning Center will have a new schedule to adhere to for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the schedule, classes will start Aug. 1. Winter, fall, and spring breaks will each be two weeks.

Fall and spring breaks will be one extra week beyond the traditional calendar date, and winter break will remain the same.

A comprehensive plan conducted by the district’s balanced calendar committee showed a modified calendar was an option for the 2022-2023 school year. Harrison was chosen to pilot the program.

On April 19, a survey was sent to staff to gain their perceptive on the issue. Of the 50 staff who completed the survey, 24 were in favor, 19 were neutral and 7 voted no.

However, the survey also showed that if the board chose the modified schedule, 100% of staff would stay at Harrison. Forty-six who took the survey reported they would support the modified calendar if it was implemented next year.