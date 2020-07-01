Peoria Public School Board gets new president, vice president

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Public Schools Board of Education welcomed a new president during its reorganization meeting Wednesday.

The Board voted to elect former vice-president Doug Shaw as the new president.

During the meeting, formal President Dan Adler officially retired from the position he’s held since the 2018-2019 school year. Adler was elected to the Board from District 3 and previously served two years as Vice-President.

“As I discussed in my first board meeting, these seats of power that we sit in are only borrowed,” Adler said. “I happily return this seat to people of Peoria and the gavel to the board. Godspeed in your never-ending quest to improve the education of each and every Peoria Public Schools student.”

Shaw joined the Board in 2016 and became Vice President during the 2018-2019 school year.

“I look forward to working with this board and with Dr. Kherat and her administration for the upcoming year,” Shaw said. “The model may be different but our commitment to education is the same.”

The Board also elected member Gregory Wilson as the new Vice President. Wilson joined the Board in 2017.

“I continue to look forward to working each of our board members collaboratively as well as the superintendent and making Peoria Public Schools the best it can be,” Wilson said.

The next board meeting is scheduled for July 18, although some members said they are hoping to meet before then to address parts of the reopening plan.

