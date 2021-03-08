Peoria Public School Board gives update on summer school plan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At Monday’s PPS Board meeting, Dr. Nimisha Bhatt presented an updated summer school plan, for K-8th grade students, as well as high school students.

For K-8th grade students, there will be two summer school sessions, the first being June 7th through the 24th and the second being June 28th through July 14th.

There will be sessions held at Maude Sanders (K-4), Charter Oak Primary (K-4), Sterling (5-8), Glen Oak Community Learning Center (K-8), and Harrison Community Learning Center (K-8).

For K-8th grade students, the two sessions can hold up to 150 students each, broken up into 6 learning pods of 25 students. Pods will be sorted by grade, and include specialized instructors for each subject.

The sample schedule presented for these sessions included 1 hour of literacy, 1 hour of math, 1 or 2 mini-courses weekly that could include courses in art, math, and the fine arts, and the opportunity for independent work/STEM activity.

For high school students in grade 9, summer school sessions will be June 1st through the 24th, at Manual H.S., Peoria (Central) H.S., and Richwoods H.S. with both in-person and virtual options.

For high school students grades 10-12, summer school sessions will be from June 25th through July 14th at Knoxville.

“The principals have already begun speaking with teachers about the summer school programming, and getting their input and feedback, and so our next part is to poster positions and April will be our enrollment kickoff, communication to families and our curriculum development,” said Dr. Bhatt.

She added, summer school is open to all students, but they will be targeting students that need it the most.