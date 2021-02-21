Peoria Public School board looks for input on school name changes and considers potential solution to the national teacher shortage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – One of six Peoria Public Schools could soon be renamed.

At Monday’s school board meeting, leaders are looking for the public’s opinion on the renaming Thomas Jefferson Primary School. The agenda says leaders are looking to get public input over the next month to be used in the renaming process.

Also on the agenda is a potential solution to the national teacher shortage.

A proposed agreement with Spirit Cultural Exchange would start an International Teacher Program in the district. The program is no cost to Peoria Public Schools other than salary and benefits for teachers for an initial 3-year contract.

WMBD will be at Monday’s School Board meetings and will have updates on leaders’ decisions.