Peoria Public School board passes all agenda items

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every agenda item was passed at the Peoria Public School (PPS) board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10.

A coaching consultation agreement was made with STAR Autism Support Inc., which is an organization that helps students with autism adopt personalized routines to become independent.

Passed unanimously, STAR consultants will go directly into PPS classrooms more than once. Consultants will give in-depth training to staff on how to better serve students with autism.

The agreement is set for Valeska Hinton, Franklin, Harrison, Rolling Acres, and Richwoods schools.

School board President Gregory Wilson said he is excited to bring this organization to Peoria Public Schools.

“The reason why I even ran for school board in the first place is because I have two children with autism. So, when things like this come on the agenda, I’m proud to support it,” said Wilson.

Also passed were PCR screening tests available for staff and students during the school day.

Wilson said amid the uptick in COVID-19 cases, having PCR testing adds an extra protective layer, “This agenda item allows us to ensure the safety of students and staff by offering this PCR test to students.”

There are also times available to schedule vaccines at certain schools in the district.