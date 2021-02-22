Peoria Public School Board receive update on proposed balanced calendar

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School Board receiving an update tonight on the process behind putting together the proposed balanced calendar.

In an effort to make up for learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, the balanced calendar committee has been exploring a new school calendar option.

The proposed calendar would have 45 days for learning, with a 15-day break in-between.

Students would have a 30-day summer break, with various extra learning opportunities available to students feeling like they are behind.

“This is all about trying to figure out ways to provide additional instructional time to our students,” said PPS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat.

The committee has spoken with other school districts that have a balanced calendar, and have surveyed more than 900 families of students, and 901 staff members.

The board will vote on the proposed balanced calendar in April.