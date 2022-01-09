Peoria Public School board to discuss agreement with STAR Autism Support Inc.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public School (PPS) leaders are considering more ways to support teachers working with students who have autism.

On Monday, Jan. 10, the PPS board members will discuss approving a coaching consultation agreement with STAR Autism Support Inc., using the Links autism coaching.

An integrated curriculum, Links is designed to help students develop their independence in natural settings. Through Links, students are given an opportunity to personalize routines based on curriculum-based assessments. Links offers the users the tools necessary to develop both individual skills and independence for everyday activities through its school and community lesson plans.

If the agreement is approved, a STAR consultant trainer will be brought directly into the classrooms of Valeska Hinton, Franklin, Harrison, Rolling Acres, and Richwoods schools.

The trainer will spend one week in the district and coach in every classroom implementing STAR.

Consultations can include general classroom implementation of the curriculum, individual student planning, and progress monitoring.