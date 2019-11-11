Peoria Public School Board to make decision on Quest Charter Academy renewal application

PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria Public Schools’ Board of Education will make a decision Monday night regarding the application for renewal from Quest Chart Academy.

The proposed options are based on a review of performance data. Data show that Quest has failed to comply with Charter School laws, and it is not in the best interest of the students.

PPS board leaders have three options. Members could either:

Approve the 5-year renewal on the condition that the parties enter into a charter agreement exception to the Peoria Public Schools’ Board of Education.

Deny the 5-year renewal

Conditionally approve the 2-year Extension on the condition that he parties enter into a charter agreement acceptable to Peoria Public Schools’ Board of Education.

A charter school is designed to improve elementary student’s proficiency in math and reading through different education techniques and programs.

Quest’s performance during its current charter term has not been satisfactory. The re-charting review shows the academy does not have a STEAM program and has not provided learning opportunities for its students.

