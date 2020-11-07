Peoria Public School Board to vote on suspending IHSA basketball participation this season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The question of having a winter high school basketball season is going before the Peoria Public School next week.

Board members are expected to vote on not participating in Illinois High School Association basketball this season.

Last month, the IHSA decided to move forward with a winter season, giving each school district the power to decide whether it is safe to play. This comes after the state’s health department declared the sport high risk.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m.

