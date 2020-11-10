Peoria Public School Board votes 5-1 to postpone IHSA basketball season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In what Peoria Public School board members called a tough decision, District 150’s high school basketball season is officially at a standstill.

During the school board’s meeting Monday evening, attending members put it to a vote if they should postpone the winter Illinois High School Association basketball season. The decision passed 5-1 with board member Chase Klaus casting the sole opposing vote.

The district’s superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said the season is not canceled but merely postponed to a later date instead of starting Nov. 16.

“It’s just postponed right now, so it’s not like it’s completely being eliminated,” Dr. Kherat said. “So there is some light at the end of the tunnel.”

Last month, Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health moved basketball from a “medium-risk” to a “high-risk” sport. However, the IHSA decided to go against the governor’s recommendations and move forward with the 20-21 season, giving each school district the power to decide whether it is safe to play.

Dough Shaw, president of the Peoria Public Schools board, said although it’s a difficult decision to postpone the season, it’s not worth the risks associated with defying the governor’s orders and moving ahead.

“It’s not my desire to take anything away from the kids, but we do have guidance from the governor and we have guidance from the state board,” Shaw said. “It just wouldn’t make any sense from our standpoint to buck that guidance and to expose ourselves to potential lawsuits or going against those guidelines if something happens as a result of it. It would seem irresponsible from my perspective. So it’s an unpopular decision but I think that’s the way we need to go.”

One resident, Terry Knapp, stood firmly against the decision. He said postponing the season would be detrimental to student-athletes.

“You are going to do unlimited damage to these kids that aren’t allowed to play,” Knapp said. “You should’ve announced this before so people like that [student athletes], if this was my daughter, I would move her from this district.”

Board member Dan Walther said he understood Knapp’s point, but not at the risk of students’ health.

“With the pandemic really getting hot in Illinois over the past couple of days it makes me err on the caution of health,” Walther said. “It’s not an easy decision and I hope we can clarify some things out in the Spring.”

Board members said it’s possible to have a Spring season. They said if they were presented with a plan to conduct a season and keep everyone safe, they would be willing to listen.

The board also decided to start remote learning only instruction during the first two weeks after winter break for grades k-12. Dr. Kherat said this was due to the rising COVID-19 numbers.

She said this will last from Jan. 5-19 and the district will closely monitor COVID-19 numbers for the weeks after Thanksgiving break through Christmas break.

