Peoria Public School District in mourning after resource officer passes away

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday morning, members of the Peoria Public School District are mourning the loss of Sgt. Frank Serrano, a resource officer who served the district for over 20 years.

In a Facebook post, Peoria Public Schools Resource Officers made the announcement and remembered Serrano for being “a staple and pillar of this department” during his service.

“Sgt. Serrano’s heart was not only for his team, but his children, whom he adored; Richie and Marcy,” the post continued. “He was the heartbeat of the team as a planner during events, showed bravery in the face of danger, became a mentor for Spanish-speaking students, and was the department’s practical jokester. He never missed an opportunity to pull a prank on officers over the years.”

No other details have been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.