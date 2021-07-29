Peoria Public School leaders encouraging vaccines before the school year starts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Parents are gearing up to send their children back to school. But if you want your child fully vaccinated, school leaders said now is the time to get your first shot.

To make it easier, Peoria Public Schools hosted vaccine clinics the last week of July. Wednesday’s clinic was at Peoria High School, and Thursday’s was held at Harrison Community Learning Center.

The clinics are provided by UnityPoint’s in-school health program.

Thomas Bruch, communications director for PPS, said the vaccine is the best mitigation against students missing out on more schooling and social activities.

“Yeah, you need to get in right now. And we encourage everyone. You know, if it’s extracurriculars, whether that be athletics, theater, whatever it might be. This is a crucial tool for you to avoid potentially having to quarantine due to a positive on the team or in the club you’re participating in,” he said.

With school starting in the next few weeks for most districts in Central Illinois, the goal is to encourage as many students as possible to get vaccinated before the school year ramps up.