Peoria Public School staff member is climbing Spotify charts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monica Wilson has worked for Peoria Public Schools (PPS) for 22 years as a School Resources Officer. She said the school children call her “the guitar-playing cop.” This year, she wrote and produced her first Christmas song, Innocence, and it has recently seen success.

The song has been downloaded or streamed over 200 times in over 20 countries. It was even included on a Christmas song album in the United Kingdom.

“I’ve always grown up with music in my life,” Wilson said. “I sang in the choir in church, my mother played the piano, she loved to sing. So it was always just instilled in our household.”

Wilson said the song is an homage to her happy memories of Christmas in Peoria.

“I think a lot of it was my mother loved Christmas,” Wilson said. “And that was probably the happiest time of all the holidays in our household. So we would gather around the piano and sing songs.”

Wilson wrote and produced her first country song, “Hold You Tonight,” and has plans to release it in early 2021.