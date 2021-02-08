Peoria Public School students returning to full-week schedule next month

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School Board is planning on ditching the hybrid learning model and returning to a full week schedule for students.

During Monday’s board meeting, board members unanimously agreed to move forward with this plan which is expected to start Monday, March 1.

District 150’s superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said with support from the Peoria City/County Health Department, she believes the district is in a good place to bring all students back for five-days-a-week in-person learning.

“The ultimate goal of the return to school plan has always been to return the students back to full days for in-person learning when possible,” Dr. Kherat said. “We have actually been moving in that direction by putting in a number of plans in place and a number of initiatives in place.”

Dr. Kherat said the initiatives put in place include contact-tracing, peace of mind COVID-19 testing, PCR, and antigen testing for students.

She said students will also only be in class for 5 1/2 hours per day because the district has lost about 26 bus drivers during the pandemic and hasn’t been able to train and bring more on board.

“We’re short on drivers and we still have to figure out a way to transport the students with the manpower that we have and so the 5 1/2 hours will allow us to do that with the staffing that we have,” Dr. Kherat said.

Josh Collins, the district director of transportation, said the shortened schedule is also due to an issue of logistics and scheduling.

“To try to change what we are doing by altering the schedules we would have to rearrange schools, we would have to rearrange a lot in order to accommodate longer school days,” Collins said. “So the disruption to the students and the families in the short-term would be pretty great.”

Dr. Kherat said the students would be on the same schedule, during the full week, as they are now during their in-person A/B learning days. She also said students who can’t return to in-person learning for health concerns can still remain remote using the platforms Acellus and Edgenuity.

Dr. Kherat said the current health metrics play in their favor as well. She said since Jan. 19, the district has administered 2,527 COVID-19 tests and has had a positive of .67%.

Also during the meeting, the board also approved two tutoring services, Sylvan Learning and Varsity Tutors, to address learning loss due to the pandemic.

The Varsity Tutors service agreement was brought up at the last board meeting but was tabled after uncertainty from several board members.

The agreement costs $175,000, to be paid for through the CARES act and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund. It provides additional tutoring sessions for students k-12. The service is said to provide 5,000 hours of tutoring sessions including one-on-one sessions and instant 24/7 sessions.