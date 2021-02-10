Peoria Public Schools announce at-home learning day Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools announced students will have another learning at home day Thursday, Feb. 11.

According to Peoria Public School’s Director of Public Relations and Community Engagement Thomas Bruch, the school made the decision due to inclement weather.

Students will be able to participate with their teachers via Microsoft Teams and are expected to be logged on at their school’s start time.

All after-school activities will also be canceled. All virtual students on Acellus and Edgenuity will continue their learning as usual.