Peoria Public Schools announces another at-home learning day due to weather

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools announced that they will have another learning at home day Tuesday, Feb. 9.

According to Peoria Public School’s Director of Public Relations and Community Engagement Thomas Bruch, the school made the decision due to the continued freezing temperatures predicted in the forecast.

Students will be able to participate with their teachers via Microsoft Teams and are expected to be logged on at their school’s start time. All after-school activities will also be canceled.

The schools will not be following the A day and B day schedule during the winter learning from home days. All virtual students on Acellus and Edgenuity will continue their learning as usual.