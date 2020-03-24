Peoria Public Schools announces schedule change for food distribution

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools meal distribution days will be changing to a Monday, Wednesday and Friday schedule effective Wednesday in order to reduce the number of trips students and families have to take from their homes.

The same amount of meals will still be distributed under this change, Director of Public Relations and Community Engagement Thomas Bruch said, with two days’ worth of meals being given to students on Monday and Wednesday and one day of meals going out on Friday,

The food distribution sites will be open on Wednesday and Friday this week and next week will start the first full week of Monday, Wednesday and Friday distribution schedule.

None of the distribution sites have changed and the sites will remain open at the same time as before from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Those distribution locations are:

Richwoods High School, Mark Bills Middle School, Hines Primary School, Jamieson School, Rolling Acres Middle School

Peoria High School, Lincoln K-8 School, Maude Sanders Primary, Roosevelt Magnet School, Glen Oak Community Learning Center, First Federated Church (3601 N. Sheridan Road), Salvation Army (2903 W Nebraska Ave.)

Manual High School, Valeska Hinton, Sterling Middle School, Calvin Coolidge Middle School, Harrison Community Learning Center, South Side Community Center (1618 S. Laramie St.)

Additionally, the Salvation Army will be doing mobile meals to certain locations throughout the city, including Lexington Hills apartments, Woodland apartments, Taft Homes, Harrison Homes and the Cityscape area.