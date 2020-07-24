Peoria Public Schools answer teachers questions during final town hall

PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Peoria Public Schools hosted their Final Q&A town hall to answer questions from teachers and staff Thursday.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said the main focus of the town hall were staff and HR related questions.

The district has a decision tree to determine teacher’s options if they can’t return due to medical conditions, including alternate teaching assignments or leave options.

In situations where a teacher is out sick and there is no available substitute teacher, Kherat says the building administration will make every available effort to cover classes.

If teachers have family who are high risk, cases will be reviewed by the criteria outlined in the emergency sick leave provision in the Family First Coronavirus Relief Act guidance that was published by the United States department of labor.

Request from teachers to switch from in person to virtual teaching will be reviewed for consideration.

The district plans to provide each staff member with two masks. Teachers will be required to wear a mask at all times while teaching in person.

If staff determines a student needs to be sent home, they will contact every available contact they have for the student, and have the student stay in a designated isolation area until a parent or guardian is able to pick them up.

Kherat said all plans and rules could change as the state adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The answers to all questions asked in the town halls will be posted on the district’s website. The town hall can be watched on YouTube.

driving force behind the back to school plan was safety.