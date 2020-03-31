Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Peoria Public Schools approve hotspots for students

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students in need of wifi, while schools are shut down, will receive free hotspots.

The Board of education Monday approved the purchase of 200 Verizon JetPack hotspots for families in need. Each hotspot will come with unlimited monthly data.

The plan is for six months, which will cost the district around $54,000. Board leaders said at the end of the six-month term the district can decide to extend or terminate without a fee.

Remote Learning Days are set to begin statewide Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News