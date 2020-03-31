Peoria Public Schools approve hotspots for students

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students in need of wifi, while schools are shut down, will receive free hotspots.

The Board of education Monday approved the purchase of 200 Verizon JetPack hotspots for families in need. Each hotspot will come with unlimited monthly data.

The plan is for six months, which will cost the district around $54,000. Board leaders said at the end of the six-month term the district can decide to extend or terminate without a fee.

Remote Learning Days are set to begin statewide Tuesday.