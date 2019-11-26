Peoria Public Schools are using technology to help underserved students

PEORIA, Ill. — Monday night the Peoria Public School Board took new steps to help students dealing with issues like violence, poverty, and stress.

When kids witness gun violence or are in drug environments it tends to affect their school work, because of that educators in District 150 will now be using new technology, to take a better approach when dealing with those students.

Board members entered an agreement with Lifting Up LLC. The company will create a software geared toward helping district leaders identify kids who may have outside factors that could affect their learning.

What this does is, helps inform Peoria Public School staff, so they have context,” said Kathleen Kelly , Founder & Ceo of Lifting Up LLC. “So when my student isn’t acting quite right, they’re tardy, act out, or they are not paying attention. Instead of my child getting disciplined and compounding that trauma, I can expect Peoria Public School staff to have understanding of that trauma and take a trauma informed approach.”

Board members also approved adding four new full-time counselors to help improve attendance, perform home visits and provide that emotional support that students need during school and after hours.

“Peoria public schools realize we cannot do this alone,” said Derrick Booth, Director of Social & Emotional Learning for PPS. “We need community partners, such as family core, such as children’s home with us partnering with their therapists to provide those additional services that many of our students and families need.”

The counselors will be placed at Harrison, Peoria High, Lincoln and Glen Oak schools.

They will begin working with students immediately.