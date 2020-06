PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Peoria City Council will use the Early Retirement Incentive (ERI) to eliminate more city positions. At the last meeting, city council voted to cut 45 city positions. 28 vacant and 17 filled positions will be eliminated by Aug. 1. City leaders said those cuts will reduce expenses, but it will not be enough to close the budget deficit of approximately $46.5 Mil.

Tuesday, the council voted to approve the ERI 7-2 with opposing votes from councilwoman Rita Ali and councilman Chuck Grayeb. Mayor Jim Ardis abstained from the vote. Under this plan, the employee will buy out of the next five years of their contract, which is 4.5% of their salary. However, the employee will receive five years of service credit. Service credit directly affects an employees pension, with more service credit their pension will be larger.