Peoria Public Schools considers renewing an agreement with Quest Charter Academy, students fight for their choice

PEORIA, Ill. — Monday, Quest Charter Academy supporters filled the Peoria Public Schools Administration Building, including teachers, students, and parents.

Quest Charter Academy is hoping to renew its agreement with PPS. Under the 5-year agreement, the school board provides Quest with 6.5 million dollars a year to operate as an extension of the district.

The school opened up 10 years ago, enrolling students and working to help them meet their education and career goals.

It’s a S.T.E.A.M. school emphasizing science, technology engineering, arts and math, but some school leaders parents and teachers said the school isn’t propelling students forward.

“The curriculum was not S.T.E.M. focused, the reading and math curriculum was mediocre as best and there were no reading or math books for parents to use as a reference to assist their child with their homework,” one parent said.

Peoria Public Schools board president, Dan Adler said Quest isn’t holding up to its educational promises.

He questions Quest’s executive director, Tonya Jenkins after she talks about the school’s successes.

Adler asked how she can make that case to the board, also adding that the numbers aren’t showing that the school is educating students as best they can.

Jenkins stresses that the students are excelling noting the commendable rating in the state board of education’s Illinois Report Card for the 2018-2019 school year.

According to ISBE, Quest’s student enrollment in post-secondary institutions after 12 months increased 10 percent in the last two years.

Students, also fought their case delivering passionate speeches fighting for their choice with conviction in their voices.

“There are not enough chairs for all of us to fit here because we care about our school. We come out here to prove to everybody that our school is good enough to stay open. This is why Quest needs to get re-chartered so all of us can stay here and make everybody proud,” one Quest student said.

Jada Hughes, another Quest student, worked with Caterpillar through a partnership with Quest. She’s also the student body president and has been accepted to five colleges.

She too shared why she’s adamant about board members making the choice to approve the renewal.

“I couldn’t have had any of that because I didn’t do it by myself. I had the teachers, I had administration I had people who didn’t know me at first they took the time to believe in me,” Hughes said.

After hearing both sides, PPS will decide whether to renew the agreement with Quest next week on Monday.