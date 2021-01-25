Peoria Public Schools continue discussions on possible balanced calendar, majority of students return for in-person learning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School board is returning to the discussion of considering transitioning to a balanced calendar to address learning loss due to the pandemic, but it may not get implemented until the end of 2022.
When the idea of a balanced calendar originally came up for District 150 in 2017, one of the reasons board members said the idea wasn’t feasible was due to lack of air-conditioning in all of the schools.
Board president Doug Shaw said all of the schools should have air-conditioning by August of 2021, but since a balanced calendar would have to start in July, this pushes back potential implementation until the 2022-2023 school year.
“We’re looking at a transition year for 2021-22 school year, because we cannot start until August 5 due to the HVAC and making sure that all of our buildings are air-conditioned,” Dr. Sandra Wilson, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum/Instruction, said.
During the board’s Monday night meeting, Wilson said so far sub-committee members, impact committees members, and core members, a total of 97 people from various stakeholders, have been meeting to address all of the concerns and considerations on the balanced calendar topic.
She said they’ll meet at least twice a week throughout January and February. Wilson also said next week parents in the district can expect to get a survey to give initial thoughts on the entire concept.
“We hope to gather all of that feedback and provide a draft balanced calendar proposal to the board of education next time we’re up here which is February 22,” Wilson said. “Our goal is to look at implementation of a balanced calendar in the 2022-23 school year.”
During Wilson’s last presentation she gave an example of what a balanced calendar year would look like.
- 45 days of learning,
- 15 days off for Fall Break,
- 30 days of learning,
- 3 days off for Thanksgiving Break,
- 15 days of learning,
- 15 days off for Winter Break
- 45 days of learning
- 15 days off for Spring Break
- 45 days of learning
- 30 days off for Summer Break
Also at Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat gave an update on the district’s return to school plan.
She said 9,500 students have returned to in-person learning and 777 students were tested for COVID-19 last week.
“Just for tests conducted the week of the 19th through the 22nd, 777, our positivity rate is 0.9%,” Kherat said.
She said the goal is to have 1,000 students tested this week.
Due to uncertainty among board members, they also tabled a proposal to approve the Varsity Tutors service costing $175,000 that would provide additional tutoring sessions for students k-12. The service would provide 5,000 hours of tutoring sessions including one-on-one sessions and instant 24/7 sessions