Peoria Public Schools continue discussions on possible balanced calendar, majority of students return for in-person learning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School board is returning to the discussion of considering transitioning to a balanced calendar to address learning loss due to the pandemic, but it may not get implemented until the end of 2022.

When the idea of a balanced calendar originally came up for District 150 in 2017, one of the reasons board members said the idea wasn’t feasible was due to lack of air-conditioning in all of the schools.

Board president Doug Shaw said all of the schools should have air-conditioning by August of 2021, but since a balanced calendar would have to start in July, this pushes back potential implementation until the 2022-2023 school year.

“We’re looking at a transition year for 2021-22 school year, because we cannot start until August 5 due to the HVAC and making sure that all of our buildings are air-conditioned,” Dr. Sandra Wilson, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum/Instruction, said.

During the board’s Monday night meeting, Wilson said so far sub-committee members, impact committees members, and core members, a total of 97 people from various stakeholders, have been meeting to address all of the concerns and considerations on the balanced calendar topic.

She said they’ll meet at least twice a week throughout January and February. Wilson also said next week parents in the district can expect to get a survey to give initial thoughts on the entire concept.

“We hope to gather all of that feedback and provide a draft balanced calendar proposal to the board of education next time we’re up here which is February 22,” Wilson said. “Our goal is to look at implementation of a balanced calendar in the 2022-23 school year.”

During Wilson’s last presentation she gave an example of what a balanced calendar year would look like.

45 days of learning,

15 days off for Fall Break,

30 days of learning,

3 days off for Thanksgiving Break,

15 days of learning,

15 days off for Winter Break

45 days of learning

15 days off for Spring Break

45 days of learning

30 days off for Summer Break

Also at Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat gave an update on the district’s return to school plan.

She said 9,500 students have returned to in-person learning and 777 students were tested for COVID-19 last week.

“Just for tests conducted the week of the 19th through the 22nd, 777, our positivity rate is 0.9%,” Kherat said.

She said the goal is to have 1,000 students tested this week.

Due to uncertainty among board members, they also tabled a proposal to approve the Varsity Tutors service costing $175,000 that would provide additional tutoring sessions for students k-12. The service would provide 5,000 hours of tutoring sessions including one-on-one sessions and instant 24/7 sessions