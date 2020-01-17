Peoria Public Schools cracking down on cannabis

PEORIA, Ill. — Thursday, the Peoria Public Schools policy committee held a meeting to discuss this year’s guidelines regarding recreational marijuana.

Members said it is not against the rules to use the product at home, but if it affects the performance of school employees then it can be an issue.

School leaders are trying to find the balance between allowing teachers to use recreational cannabis and banning teachers from using it altogether.

Just use some common sense. We wouldn’t want someone drinking [until] four in the morning and then coming and teaching. We wouldn’t want somebody doing cannabis in excess and then coming to teach either. Were tyring to strike a balance. It’s a legal substance now but we still have a concern, we want them to be able to do their job for the kids so that’s what we’re looking at. Dan Walther, Peoria Public Schools Board

Walther said the potential guidelines discussed Thursday will be brought to the next school board meeting.