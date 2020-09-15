Peoria Public Schools emphasizing student safety, after school bus was struck by stray bullet Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday, Peoria Public Schools speaks to the importance of student safety after unexpected danger on Thursday.

Thursday, a man was shot on E. Frye in Peoria. A school bus was on the street mid gunfire and a stray bullet hit the window. There was one student and a bus monitor inside. Neither of them were hurt.

Peoria Public Schools Transportation Director, Josh Collins said employees have discussed situations like that in training, but no legitimate protocol is set.

Collins said any bus monitor would have to make a split-second decision to keep the student and themselves safe.

He said the monitor impacted by the shooting was instructed to drive to the next school, which is considered a safe spot, to talk to Peoria Police Officers.

Collins said it is relieving that both the student and monitor left the scene unscaved.

“When you make that decision that you’re going to take a firearm and you’re going to discharge a fire arm at somebody stray bullets can kill, we got very lucky,” Collins said.

This was not the first time a Peoria Public Schools bus was struck by a bullet this year. Collins said people need to think about the community before acting.

