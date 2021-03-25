Peoria Public Schools host balanced calendar town hall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools Impact Calendar Committee hosted its third in-person town hall about the proposed implementation of a balanced calendar Thursday, March 25.

The balanced calendar was proposed to address the loss of learning students faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The balanced calendar will change summer break from 60 days to 30 days, and students will alternate 45 days of learning with 15-day breaks during the school year.

The committee also discussed another modified schedule during the town hall that could allow for a 45-day summer break.

Parents and teachers raised concerns and questions during the town hall ranging from sports schedules to student attendance. Several parents raised concerns that the school board is moving too quickly, without enough input from parents and students.

Director of Communication for Peoria Public Schools Thomas Bruch said no decision has been made yet, and the committee is still gathering information.

“It is just a proposal, the board will take all that into account, and all the data and all the research when they go to vote on it,” Bruch said.

The Peoria Public School Board will vote on the proposed balanced calendar in April. If a new calendar is passed it will go into effect in the 2022-2023 school year.

More information about the balanced calendar is available on the Peoria Public School’s website. Parents who want to give input can take the online balanced calendar survey.