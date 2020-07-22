Peoria Public Schools host Q&A town hall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools hosted the first Q&A town hall meeting to keep families informed about the district’s reopening plan Tuesday.

Over 80 questions were sent in to be answered, but Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said they consolidated the questions into categories. Today, they answered questions related to wellness, childcare, and technology.

Kherat said that if any student is confirmed to have COVID-19 they will work with the Peoria health department to assess the risk. A case could lead to a class or school closure. Parents will be notified when there are positive cases in a school building.

Children will be allowed to take off their masks during lunch. The district’s plan A is to have students eat their lunches in classrooms if possible.

Temperature tests will be done on the bus, or at the school for students and staff. Anyone with temperatures over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be sent home.

Masks will be provided at the school if anyone forgets theirs at home. Hand sanitizer will also be provided around the school.

The school is working with childcare organizations for families with working parents. Kherat said hundreds of surveyed parents are looking for childcare assistance.

Schools are working on strategies on how to clean shared technology, like computers.

In the event Gov. J.B. Pritzker shuts down schools again due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, Peoria Public schools have a “retreat plan” prepared to move all students to an all-virtual setting.

More questions will be answered on July 22 and 23. Wednesday’s town hall will answer more questions from parents, and Thursday’s town hall will answer teachers’ questions.

Any questions you will like addressed in Wednesday’s town hall should be emailed to info@PSD150.org before 3 p.m.

All questions and answers will be posted online after all the town halls. You can watch Tuesday’s meeting on YouTube.

