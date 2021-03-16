Peoria Public Schools host virtual town hall, answer questions about proposed balanced calendar

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Peoria Public Schools hosted a virtual town hall for families on the proposed balanced calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.

A committee began meeting in December to come up with a balanced schedule, addressing the loss of learning students faced during the pandemic.

Tonight the committee held the first of four scheduled town hall meetings to answer families’ questions on the proposal.

Some parents are wondering why a balanced calendar is needed.

Dr. Sandra Wilson, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum/Instruction said the balanced calendar is intended to help PPS students who faced a tough year while school was virtual.

“We hope that this will impact student learning, ensuring that all students are meeting grade-level proficiency and mastering content,” said Wilson.

“We also want to be able to provide academic supports, enrichment opportunities, and rest, and also this allows for a continuation of routines, and classroom practices, with more fluid flow throughout the year,” said Wilson.

There will be another virtual town hall meeting tomorrow which can be viewed on PPS District 150’s YouTube page.

There will also be in-person town halls open to staff and families of students. The first being March 23rd at Manual High School, the second on March 24th at Peoria High School.