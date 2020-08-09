Peoria Public Schools hosting registration hubs at local schools

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — School is just round the corner and registration is underway for students in Peoria Public Schools.

On Saturday, District 150 invited students and parents to a registration hub. Students recieved their codes for online access to textbooks and the district’s e-learning campus.

The time was also used to help new students enter into the districts’ system. Tracy Bishop who works in the district said it’s important for students to get started right.

“We need you to do that because if you haven’t registered for doing in person or online yet, those are the questions you’ll need to answer on the online registration,” Bishop said.

The district will hold two more registration sessions, this coming Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Manual High School and Peoria High School.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected