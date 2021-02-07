Peoria Public Schools: In-class learning canceled, remote learning instead

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Freezing temperatures aren’t stopping classes Monday.

Thomas Bruch, the spokesman for Peoria Public Schools said Sunday afternoon that remote learning will be in place of in-class learning because of the winter weather. The district will not observe a separate A day and B day schedule on winter learning from home days.

The students will still complete work with their teachers using Microsoft Teams, logging on at their scheduled times.

Nothing has changed for virtual students on Acellus and Edgenuity.

After school activities and programs are canceled.

Meal distribution for Monday already occurred last week in anticipation of the cold weather. Community meal distribution will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 9th, according to Bruch.



Bruch did not state if remote learning will remain throughout the week, but he did say they will continue to monitor the forecast.