Peoria Public Schools introducing two new online learning tool

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a 5-2 vote Monday, Peoria Public Schools students will soon have access to two additional online learning tools.

One of the digital tools is called Waterford and it will cost the district $60,000 to provide 1,500 kindergarten through second-grade licenses. It is a comprehensive platform that supports early literacy and math skills for all learners.

The second online tool is called Lexia Learning. It will cost the district a total of $83,767 dollars to provide digital learning resources for grades 3-8.

Board member Dan Walther and Anni Reinking questioned the reasoning for purchasing both tools. The assistant superintendent, Sandra Wilson said it’s important for students to have options, adding each tools offers a different experience.

“We really need both of them because we have two different needs…a pre- k through second-k student learns differently and has a different approach to learning than a three through eighth grade, so we really wanted both interventions to provide the most support,” Wilson said.

Also, board member Gregory Wilson, made an announcement before the end of the meeting. Under this racial climate, he asked the board to consider changing the names of certain schools in the district. Some of the schools he named are: Thomas Jefferson Primary School, Charles Lindbergh Middle School, Roosevelt Magnet School among others. Wilson suggested replacing the names listed with others like Rev. CT Vivian and Bishop Harold Dawson.

Board President Doug Shaw agrees with the proposal. Shaw said the board should examine who they are honoring and re-evaluate the decision to honor them. They also discussed changing mascots with racial undertones.