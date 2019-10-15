Peoria Public Schools leaders are changing school cell phone policy

PEORIA, Ill. — At Monday night’s board meeting, leaders decided to relax the cell phone policy.

The changes will update the policy where students caught with their phones out would have it taken and put in a lock bag.

Now, they’re giving students chances.

When a student is caught for the first time, they’ll have a meeting with the teacher. After the second time, a meeting with the teacher and parents.

And if the student continues to have their phone out, it will be taken and put in a lock bag.

Peoria Public Schools says phones are a distraction in the classroom, and this policy aims to work with kids and parents.

160 pouches will be distributed between the middle and high schools.