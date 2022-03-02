PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — School District 150 is looking to hire at least 100 new employees throughout the Peoria Public School system.

PPS held a job fair at their administration building Wednesday night, March 2, encouraging potential applicants to come out and explore career opportunities with the schools.

Guests discussed opportunities with people from different departments including teaching and substituting, maintenance, transportation, tutoring, etc. Chris Rohwedder, PPS HR recruiter, said working in District 150 is a rewarding experience.

“Any time you can work with kids, that’s rewarding,” Rohwedder said. “It’s a great place to work,”

Rohwedder said right now they’re in serious need of teachers and bus drivers, and they’re offering attractive incentives.

“Presently there’s a $1,500 sign-up bonus for all teachers, and there’s a $1,000 sign-up bonus for all bus drivers,” Rohwedder.

Applicants were also able to apply and even interview during the event, some being hired on the spot.

Learn more about positions at District 150 here.