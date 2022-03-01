PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools is hosting a job fair on March 2 to attract and hire individuals for a wide variety of positions for the upcoming school year.

It’s a one-stop shop at the PPS administrative building. Candidates will have on-the-spot interviews with principals, and some may walk away with a job offer.

Alexander Ikejaiku, associate superintendent for human resources at Peoria Public Schools, said they are looking to hire individuals who love kids.

“[We want] somebody’s whose passion is for helping kids because at the end of the day, school districts are about students and families. You have to have a passion to work with kids. Yes, money is important, but it’s a calling, as we say,” he said.

Ikejaiku added the ability to work in a diverse environment is important as well.

“This is a diverse school district, so anybody coming to work here should understand that and know that. They have to work with a diverse group of students and families and be willing to meet every student where they are,” he said.

Teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, paraprofessionals, and administrative roles are just some available roles. There are more than 100 positions available.

They are also offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses and increased pay for bus drivers and $1,500 sign-on bonuses for teachers in math, science, special education, and English.

Ikejaiku added they are working with the union for additional incentives.

The hiring fair is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 2 at the PPS administrative building on Wisconsin Ave.