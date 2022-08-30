PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools has announced changes to two football games, following a fight that broke out in the stands at Peoria High vs. Metamora on August 26.

The following games have been rescheduled:

Peoria High School vs. Manual High School is rescheduled to Saturday, September 24 at 1 P.M. The game which will take place at Peoria Stadium was originally scheduled for Friday, September 23.

Peoria High School vs. Richwoods High School is rescheduled to Thursday, September 29 at 6 P.M. The game which will take place at Richwoods High was originally scheduled for September 30.

PPS administration said the changes will allow the district to maximize its resources and they will continue to utilize tight security measures.

Moving forward, students will earn the privilege of attending athletic games. Determining their eligibility will incorporate behavior, attendance, and academics/grades.

Peoria Public Schools has also released a gameday checklist, including:

No backpacks or bags

Students must have their school ID

All primary/middle school students must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Only eligible students from participating schools may attend.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said officers are looking to speak to 12 individuals regarding their possible involvement in Friday’s fight. As of Tuesday afternoon, a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with mob actions for their alleged role in the incident.