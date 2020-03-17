Peoria Public Schools making sure kids are fed during school closures

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — In Peoria, school district leaders are trying to ease stress many are feeling.

Peoria Public Schools is handing out bagged meals to anyone under 18. Parents say they are grateful for the schools helping out. Tuesday was the first day of students being out of school and District 150 in Peoria is making sure students are being fed.

“We knew right away that we needed to plan to get food to our students and families,” said Thomas Bruch, director of public relations of Peoria public schools.

With kids at home, parents might not be able to feed their kids meals that are usually handled by the school district.

We know parents might be out of work, might be at work and not be able to help out at home because of the school shutdown.”

Families with kids 18 or younger can grab lunch and breakfast at 19 sites throughout the city.

“It’s a really big help, people are struggling because they can’t feed their kids or whatnot. So we’re really grateful right now,” said Bruch.

Ronald Maclemore says the program is a blessing.

“It shows they really care. It’s not just about the education, they actually care about the kids. Like you said, they didn’t have to do this,” said Maclemore.

District leaders say if the schools remain closed longer than the mandated two weeks, they will do their best to continue to help families. The district also says most locations are within walking distance for students who usually walk to schools.