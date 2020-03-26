Peoria Public Schools offers free WiFi, device check-out as district moves to online learning

Spring Break likely could not have come at a better time for Peoria Public Schools. However, it is not really a ‘break’ as educators scramble to adjust to virtual teaching.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced public and private schools, K-12, will be closed until April 8 in the state’s attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, district leaders are unable to gather to discuss key decisions by state and federal recommendation to practice social distancing.

“We are being asked currently to completely redesign our educational delivery system and take it on remotely,” said Peoria Public School Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat.

PPS prepares to transition to online learning

Right now, the Peoria school district is focusing on feeding students, communicating with educators, families and staff, and maintain continuity of learning, said Kherat.

When Peoria School District 150 ‘returns’ from Spring Break, it will work on building upon an online educational delivery system for teachers to connect with their students. The district rolled out e-learning days a few years ago in cases of inclement weather and other unforeseen events, but no one planned for an extended cancellation due to global pandemic.

“We have some amazing people in the community,” said Kherat, citing teachers, staff and parents that have supported the district as it adjusts to a new and hopefully brief normal post the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Kherat, every K-12 teacher in Peoria Public Schools already had access to a virtual classroom, aligned with the district’s scheduling and family access portal, Skyward. The superintendent says some teachers hosted virtual classes last week, but an online learning coordinator will provide ongoing professional development to help teachers transition to online learning.

Tuesday, the district unveiled a website where parents can complete a form if they do not have access to WiFi. Peoria Public Schools is also offering families the opportunity to check-out an electronic device for their student. According to Kherat, the district has a limited number of laptops for families and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis and based on need. Deliveries of these devices will begin on Monday, March 30.

“That’s important because if we are planning to go virtual, every child needs to be able to have access to a laptop and Wifi,” said Kherat.

Comcast has also offered 60 days of free service for qualifying families, and the district pledges to provide sponsorship for certain families, as well. For more educational resources offered by the district, click this link on the school district’s website.

As of Wednesday, the Peoria school district served nearly 30,000 meals to children 18 years old and younger in the area.

However, the district is making changes to the distribution of meals. Instead of daily offerings, the district will distribute meals three days a week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Children will receive meals for two days per distribution.

The 19 distribution sites will remain the same, according to Kherat.

“Everything will remain the same, except the frequency to reduce exposure [of COVID-19],” said Kherat.

For a full list of meal distribution locations and times, click here.