Peoria Public Schools praise exceptional faculty members

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public School District 150 is honoring some faculty members with special recognition Thursday.

The event is called “Those Who Excell,” and District 150 has rolled out the red carpet for individual faculty members that went above and beyond in their particular branch of the administration.

There are award winners in seven different categories. The winners are:

Administrator of the Year : Principal Thomas Blumer, Lincoln K-8.

: Principal Thomas Blumer, Lincoln K-8. Classroom Teacher of the Year : Marricea Page, Dr. Maude A. Sanders Primary School.

: Marricea Page, Dr. Maude A. Sanders Primary School. Educational Service Personnel of the year : Athletic Director Brien Dunphy, Peoria High School.

: Athletic Director Brien Dunphy, Peoria High School. Student Support Personnel of the year : SEL Behavioral Coach Andrew Brown, Peoria Public Schools.

: SEL Behavioral Coach Andrew Brown, Peoria Public Schools. Outstanding Early Career Educator : Sixth-grade math teacher Brandon Jamirson, Lincoln k-8.

: Sixth-grade math teacher Brandon Jamirson, Lincoln k-8. Team of the Year : Green Team Volunteers (Sandy Keltner, Ken Keltner, and Paula Jacobs), Valeska Hilton Early Childhood Education Center.

: Green Team Volunteers (Sandy Keltner, Ken Keltner, and Paula Jacobs), Valeska Hilton Early Childhood Education Center. Volunteer of the year: Stacy Hardin, Owner of the Book Rack.

More information about the award winners is available on the Peoria Public School’s website.

