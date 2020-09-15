Peoria Public Schools proposing return-to-school plan, kids could get back in the building by October

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday, Peoria Public School administration proposed a return-to-school plan. District superintendent, Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said the plan could be implemented by Oct. 26 or earlier.

Dr. Kherat said the pandemic has caused an unprecedented learning loss for all grade levels. She’s figuring out methods to give students face-to-face learning, but safely.

Whether students come back will be based on COVID-19 data. Dr. Kherat presented benchmark considerations based on research.

Right now, Peoria county has a rate of 134 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in a two-week case rate.

To bring all students back there must be 0-50 new cases per 100,00 people. In order to bring some students back, there must be 50-150 new cases per 100,000 people.

If there is more than 150 new cases per 100,000 people then all students are required to learn from home.

So far there are 10,003 distanced learners, 1,865 virtual learners and 849 in-person learners (special case).

If they do begin to bring kids back to the building, the youngest will be on board first. That group includes kindergarten, 1st grade and kids in special education. Dr. Kherat said those kids need the most help.

Families do have the option to deny returning to school and continuing virtual learning.

Students would be attending school based on a three-tier model including alternating Fridays.

Tier 1 – 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tier 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tier 3 – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The plan has not been solidified and is still under consideration.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected