Peoria Public Schools provide grief support following Manual student death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Manual High School students and staff are mourning the death of a student due to gun violence.

Wednesday morning, 17 year old Manual senior Jerry Snipes Jr., was shot and killed near Linn Street and Corrington Avenue.

The Peoria County Coroner’s Office said Snipes Jr. suffered multiple gunshot wounds and likely died minutes after the shooting.

Peoria Public School’s Director of Social and Emotional Learning, Derrick Booth, said when tragedies happen, the school district uses a grief support team. The team is made up of social workers, counselors, and psychologists.

Booth said having these resources in school buildings following an incident like Wednesday’s is crucial.

“That initial shock of tragedy is oftentimes hard for individuals to deal with and process. So to have individuals there that can help individuals process that and navigate those emotions is very critical,” Booth said.

He also said in addition to grief support, early interventions and resources are needed.

“There has to continue to be a lot of proactive things that we’re doing, not only as a school district which we’re doing, but also as a community to teach students about conflict resolution, and positive relationships, and dreaming about their future,” Booth said.

If needed, Booth said the grief support team will call in extra staff. He said community partners may also be contacted for additional help.