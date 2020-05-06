Peoria Public Schools providing meals until June 30, looking at ways to extend until August

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Providing thousands of summer meals into the hands of Peoria Public School children. The Peoria Public School district can supply meals through the end of June, though it’s looking at ways to extend into July and August.

Through reimbursement programs, the district can serve thousands of kids.

With the unforeseen effects of COVID-19, the district doesn’t have the ability to serve meals for the duration of the entire summer.

“From March 17, we have fed our kids and not only our kids, actually anyone in the region can come and they will be served, no questions asked,” said Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat. “So it’s very very important. It’s a basic need and we need to definitely take care of our kids. We have not been given any guidance at all. I’m hoping that we will be told if you’re able and willing, continue [providing meals] and you will be reimbursed for those meals, but for right now, with what’s on the table, and what we know is that we can go until June 30th.”

Summer meals will be distributed at all 14 schools, and 15 additional partnering organizations, much like Neighborhood House and Peoria’s YMCA.

