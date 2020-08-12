Peoria Public Schools push back school starting date

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools will start later than initially scheduled after the decision made at Monday night’s meeting to start the year virtually, according to an email from school officials Wednesday evening.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat sent a letter to parents saying the first day of school for students will now be Monday, Aug. 24. Kherat said the starting day for teachers will still be Monday, Aug. 17.

“This adjustment will allow all Peoria Public Schools stakeholders to be ready for Distance Learning to ensure our students will receive the best educational experience this school year,” Kherat said in the letter.

The letter also shows what learning hours will look like during Distance Learning. Kherat said those hours will follow the same three-tier schedule schools will use for the hybrid in-person days:

Tier 1: 7:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. – Manual, Richwoods, Peoria High, T.T.P., Lindbergh, Mark Bills, Rolling Acres, Jamieson

– Manual, Richwoods, Peoria High, T.T.P., Lindbergh, Mark Bills, Rolling Acres, Jamieson Tier 2: 8:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. – Calvin Coolidge, Glen Oak, Developmental Center, Harrison, Roosevelt, Sterling, Von Steuben, Trewyn, Washington

– Calvin Coolidge, Glen Oak, Developmental Center, Harrison, Roosevelt, Sterling, Von Steuben, Trewyn, Washington Tier 3: 9:30 a.m. — 3 p.m. – Charter Oak, Maude Sanders, Franklin, Hines, Kellar, Northmoor, Thomas Jefferson, Whittier, Lincoln

Parents were told to be on the lookout for a message from principals for the times they will be able to visit their school and pick up a device for students.

The full letter reads:

Peoria Public Schools families and staff, Following the decision made at Monday night’s board meeting to begin the 2020-2021 with Distance Learning, our entire district has pivoted to serving our students under this new model. In evaluating everything over the past 24 hours, I am announcing that the first day of school for students will now be Monday, August 24. The starting day for teachers will still be Monday, Aug. 17. This adjustment will allow all Peoria Public Schools stakeholders to be ready for Distance Learning to ensure our students will receive the best educational experience this school year. Please continue to stay updated as we approach our new first day through the messages sent from the district and from your building principal. I know that some are wondering what the learning hours will look like during Distance Learning. Those hours will follow the same three-tier schedule we were going to use for the hybrid in-person days. Also, be on the lookout for a message from your principal for the times you will be able to come to your school and pick up a device for your student I want to give my gratitude to our families for working with us as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, and I can’t wait to officially start the school year on August 24th with students and Aug. 17th with staff. Thank you, Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, Superintendent

