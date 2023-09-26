PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Good things are happening for Peoria Public Schools. At Monday’s school board meeting, Sterling Middle School and Richwoods High School received recognition for recent achievements.

Discipline has improved at Sterling Middle School for August 2023 compared to August 20222. Last year the school had 521 offenses and this year that number dropped to 100. Also, out-of-school suspensions for the middle school went from 62% to 4.9%.

“Obviously we still have good days and bad days. We keep pushing through those bad days and continuing to look and make adjustments so that we can continue to make improvements,” Lynn Lane, Principal of Sterling Middle School. “Now we will continue to focus on increasing attendance, decreasing referrals and increasing our academic and student engagements.”

According to US News, Richwoods High School is in the top 200 for public schools in Illinois. The high school is ranked 141 in Illinois and 3,832 in the country.

“We talked last year about not lowering the standard and instead raising the bar, every day doing our best, getting back to what we do which is putting in place the best possible environment for teaching and learning,” said William Robison, Principal of Richwoods High School.

Also at the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat recognized schools with the most improved attendance for August. Franklin Primary School won first place improving by 2.7%, Von Steuben Middle School placed second improving attendance by 2% and with an improvement of 1.4%, Dr. C.T. Vivian Primary School tied with Hines Primary School for third place.