Peoria Public Schools renaming school buildings, considers honoring late Peoria bishop

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools plans to rename six school buildings. The is board searching for leaders to honor, and the late Bishop Harold Dawson Jr. of Peoria has been nominated.

Bishop Dawson Jr. led New Life Christian Church in Peoria, served the community and prioritized education.

He died in 2019 from health complications. His family and hundreds of his supporters were struck with overwhelming pain after his death.

“It’s been rough, it’s been a journey,” his wife First Lady Lori Dawson said.

The district received an influx of emails in support of Bishop Dawson Jr.

“It allows a new generation of students to be familiar with the community leader that they may not have been familiar with,” Vice President of the Peoria Public Schools Board Gregory Wilson said.

First Lady Lori said Bishop Dawson Jr. was more than a pastor, but a role model and an educator.

“Education was real big for my husband not just in our household, not just in the four walls of New Life but in the community,” she said.

Bishop Dawson Jr. was working to secure a doctorate up until he took his last breath.

The bishop’s son Harold Dawson III and his other two children are products of Peoria Public Schools.

“Having a school named after somebody that majority of kids can relate to not just because knowing him, but either they know me or my siblings or my mom, but you know if a mission statement was to come behind the school that you’re attending named after him we’re walking into something you can actually care about the school you’re going to,” Dawson III said.

I think the family name would be appropriate for consideration on a school, mostly because of their roots because of what they’ve done for the community, their strong faith and their willingness to help kids understand the importance of education. Mayor Jim Ardis, Peoria

If Bishop Harold Dawson Jr. is selected the Dawson family says it would be a monumental and emotional moment for all of them.

As of now there are three other names in the hat to be honored on a Peoria Public Schools building. They include, Reverend C.T. Vivian, Annie Malone and Henry C. Gibson.

If you want to provide input in the renaming process there will be a public building committee meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the PPS administration building.