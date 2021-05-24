Peoria Public Schools renaming Thomas Jefferson Primary School after Reverend Dr. C.T. Vivian

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a process almost nine months in the making, The Peoria Public School Board unanimously voted to change the name of Thomas Jefferson Primary School, renaming it C.T. Vivian Primary School.

The vote came during the board’s meeting Monday night, receiving no additional discussion before board members passed the item.

The new name change is in honor of Reverend Dr. C.T. Vivian, a civil rights pioneer, and a prominent Peoria figure.

Doug Shaw, the district’s school board president, said he’s proud the board acted on the decision to remove Thomas Jefferson’s name from the school and replace it with someone he said others can be proud of.

“It’s been eight months of us going back and forth about the renaming of Thomas Jefferson,” Shaw said. “If you were at our town halls you saw the information that was presented about Thomas Jefferson and why we felt the need to change based on our own policy in honoring individuals with the naming of schools.”

“That information did not fit and did not rise to the level of honoring him when you look at his history and his relation to slavery and other aspects of his life,” Shaw said.

However, Shaw said choose C.T. Vivian as a replacement name was an easy decision considering Dr. Vivian’s accomplishments and impact in the community.

“I think enough people have spoken about Dr. Vivian and his work on the national and on the local level with civil rights for all people,” Shaw said. “He’s a Medal of Freedom winner, which is the highest that a civilian can earn in this country. So I think we have somebody who’s from the area and who all kids can look up to and who we can be proud of.”

Thomas Jefferson is one of six Peoria Public Schools to be renamed in the coming years, a decision the Board of Education made in September 2020.

The other school expected to face name changes are Charles Lindbergh Middle School, Washington Gifted Middle School, Roosevelt Magnet School, Calvin Coolidge Middle School, and Harrison Community Learning Center.

The school’s name change will go into effect on July 1, 2021.