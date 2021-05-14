Peoria Public Schools set to graduate first ever class from D2 program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A group of Peoria Public Schools students will soon earn both their high school diploma and a college degree.

This weekend, District 150 is graduating it’s first class ever from their D2 program.

Those within the program will walk away from high school with an associate’s degree from Illinois Central College, at no cost.

“Having to pay for college is one of the hurdles that actually causes students stress and I feel like not having to pay for it, there a lot of things I didn’t have to worry about like a job while going to school,” said Jenay Robinson, Manual High School, and D2 program graduate.

She also says being a part of D2 will help jump start her future.

“I always knew I would graduate high school so that feels amazing, I didn’t think that I would ever graduate early. So I was actually very excited for the opportunity and I’m actually still a little bit surprised by it too,” Robinson said.

Robinson says she now plans to attend Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, California.